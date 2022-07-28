Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Tony Dow

The Leave It to Beaver star, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver on the iconic 1950s sitcom, died on July 27, Us confirmed. He was 77 years old.

“We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man. He gave so much to us all and was loved by so many,” read the announcement via his official Facebook page. “One fan said it best — ‘It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony.’”

The actor is survived by his wife, Lauren, son Christopher, granddaughter Tyla and other loving relatives.