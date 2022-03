Traci Braxton

The Braxton Family Values alum died after a private esophageal cancer battle, her family announced on March 12.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” sister Toni Braxton wrote via Facebook at the time. “Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”