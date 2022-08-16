Wolfgang Petersen
The Air Force One director died on August 12 at age 81 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His publicist told The Hollywood Reporter that Petersen died at home in Brentwood, California, with his wife, Maria-Antoinette Borgel, by his side. The German filmmaker was known for directing several classic action films, including Das Boot, In the Line of Fire, The Perfect Storm, Outbreak and Troy. He also wrote and directed the beloved 1984 family film The NeverEnding Story.