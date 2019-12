Angie Douthit

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee’s mother, Angie Douthit, died on December 9 after a long battle with cancer. The news was revealed on Douthit’s Instagram the following day. “On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race,” the caption read. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”