Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Anna Karina

The French New Wave actress who rose to fame in films directed by her then-husband Jean-Luc Godard died in Paris on December 14 after battling cancer. She was 79. The former model starred in films including A Woman Is a Woman, The Little Soldier, Vivre Sa Vie and Band of Outsiders. She was also a singer, releasing two albums and had two hit singles in the 1960s penned by Serge Gainsbourg. “Her gaze was the gaze of the New Wave. It will remain so forever,” France’s culture minister Franck Reister tweeted. “She magnetized the entire world. Today, French cinema is an orphan. It loses one of its legends.”