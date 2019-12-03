Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Cha In Ha

The South Korean actor died at the age of 27 on December 3. “We are truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support to Cha In Ha until now. We are filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe,” his management agency, Fantagio, said in a statement. “We earnestly ask for rumors to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family, who is experiencing greater sadness more than anyone due to the sudden sad news, to send him away peacefully. As wished by his family, the funeral will be held privately.”