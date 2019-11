Charles Rogers

The former Michigan State University and Detroit Lions wide receiver, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft, died on November 11 at age 38. “[Rogers] had the total package as a premiere wide receiver with size, speed and range, topped with an awesome competitive spirit, yet he was humble off the field,” Spartan wide receivers coach Don Treadwell said in a statement, per CNN. “It was a privilege to have coached him.”