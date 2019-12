Chris Cotton

The Comedy Central star died on December 12, at age 32. His death occurred weeks before his wife and high school sweetheart, Ericalynn Cotton, was expected to give birth to their child in February. Comedy Central released a statement regarding the comedian’s passing. “We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton — a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around,” the network tweeted. “He will be missed.”