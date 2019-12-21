Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Chuy Bravo

The longtime Chelsea Lately sidekick died on December 15 at the age of 63 after being hospitalized in Mexico City for stomach ailment, according to TMZ. Bravo, whose birth name was Jesus Melgoza, gave an interview with Radar Online just a few days before his death where he opened up about his relationship with his former costar Chelsea Handler. “We have both been busy trying to do our thing that we haven’t seen each other since. But we text, we call each other. She called me last week actually before my birthday. I love her. She is my dearest. I would definitely accept a job if she offered it to me. … I can’t complain.” Handler paid tribute to Bravo on Instagram, sharing several photos of her pal and writing, “I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,’it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!”