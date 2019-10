Diahann Carroll

Carroll’s daughter, producer-journalist Suzanne Kay, confirmed to The Associated Press that the actress died from cancer on October 4 at age 84. The groundbreaking star, a New York native, was best known for her roles on the TV shows Dynasty and Julia, and in the film Claudine. She was the first black actress to win a Tony award in 1962, and she was also the first black actress to lead a TV series.