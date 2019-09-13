Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Eddie Money

The singer, known for hits such as “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Two Tickets to Paradise,” died at age 70 on September 13. Money and his wife, Laurie, revealed in August that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer. The Grammy nominee’s family issued a statement on the day of his death. “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father,” the statement read, per Variety. “We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”