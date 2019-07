Georgia Engel

The five-time Emmy nominee best known for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Everybody Loves Raymond died on April 12 at the age of 70. Her cause of death was undetermined because Engel, who was a Christian Scientist, did not consult doctors, her friend and executor John Quilty told The New York Times. “Georgia was one of a kind and the absolute best,” her Mary Tyler Moore Show costar Betty White said in a statement.