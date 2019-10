Ginger Baker

The English drummer died on October 6 at age 80 at a hospital in the United Kingdom. His daughter, Nettie, confirmed the news to CNN. “Dad passed away peacefully,” she said in a statement. “He was in no pain and had recently been able to see and speak to his children, close family and special friends.” Baker was best known as a member of the rock band Cream, as well as the bands Blind Faith and Ginger Baker’s Air Force.