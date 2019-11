Jane Galloway Heitz

The actress died at age 78 of congestive heart failure on November 13. She was best known for her role on Glee as Lillian Adler, William McKinley High School’s former glee club director. Her character’s plaque was displayed in a trophy case at the school with the quote, “By its very definition, glee is about opening yourself up to joy.” Her plaque and one honoring Cory Monteith’s character, Finn Hudson, are shown in the final shot of the series.