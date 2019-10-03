Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Jessye Norman

Norman, an international opera star, died on September 30 at age 74. She was surrounded by loved ones at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in New York when she passed from septic shock and organ failure. A family spokesperson for the four-time Grammy winner confirmed the news to The Associated Press. “We are so proud of Jessye’s musical achievements and the inspiration that she provided to audiences around the world that will continue to be a source of joy,” the statement read. “We are equally proud of her humanitarian endeavors addressing matters such as hunger, homelessness, youth development, and arts and culture education.”