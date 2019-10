Kim Shattuck

The Muffs frontwoman and former Pixies bassist died at age 56 on October 2 after a two-year battle with ALS. “I am the man I am today because of her,” her husband, Kevin Sutherland, wrote on Instagram. “She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce creative spirit. I love you always my Kimmy. Thank you for sharing your life with me.”