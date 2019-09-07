Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Kylie Rae Harris

The 30-year-old “Twenty Years From Now” singer died in New Mexico in a three-vehicle crash on September 4.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ publicist said in a statement. “Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

She is survived by her 6-year-old daughter.