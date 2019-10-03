Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Linda Porter

The Superstore actress died at the age of 86, her reps confirmed to Variety on September 27. “Linda wasn’t just hilarious, she was incredibly sweet, energetic and enthusiastic – working with her brightened everyone’s day,” the NBC show’s executive producers Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller said in a statement. “We’re lucky to have been a small part of her long career. The Superstore family won’t be the same without her.” Porter, who also appeared in Twin Peaks: The Return, American Horror Story and Gilmore Girls, was also remembered by her costars including Ben Feldman, who shared a photo from the set with the actress and wrote on Twitter, “Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter.”