Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Marie Fredriksson

The Roxette singer died at age 61 on December 9 after a 17-year battle with cancer. Her hits included “It Must Have Been Love” and “Listen to Your Heart.” Fredriksson’s team at Dimberg Jernberg Management remembered her in a statement that read, “Marie leaves us a grand musical legacy. Her amazing voice — both strong and sensitive — and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us who was lucky enough to witness them. But we also remember a wonderful person with a huge appetite for life, and woman with a very big heart who cared for everybody she met.”