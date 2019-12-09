Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Peter Frates

The former Boston College baseball player, who helped popularize the viral Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014 after being diagnosed with ALS in 2012, died at age 34. His family announced the news on December 9. “A husband to Julie, a father to Lucy, a son to John and Nancy, a brother to Andrew and Jennifer, Pete passed away surrounded by his loving family, peacefully at age 34, after a heroic battle with ALS,” their statement read. “Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency.”