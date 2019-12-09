Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Rene Auberjonois

The former Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star died on December 8 at the age of 79. His son Remy-Luc Auberjonois told The Associated Press that his father died at his L.A. home of metastatic lung cancer. The Tony award winner also starred in the film M.A.S.H. and on the sitcom Benson and voiced Chef Louis in The Little Mermaid. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, writer Judith Auberjonois, daughter Tessa, son Remy-Luc, two sisters and three grandchildren. “I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois,” Star Trek alum William Shatner tweeted. “To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René.”