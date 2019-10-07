Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Rip Taylor

The comedian known as the King of Camp and Confetti died on October 6 in Beverly Hills at the age of 84. His publicist, Harlan Boll, said that Taylor had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a seizure days earlier, according to CNN. Taylor, who hosted The $1.98 Beauty Show, appeared in films including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Indecent Proposal and Wayne’s World 2. According to his official website, he made more than 2,000 appearances on TV, on shows including The Tonight Show, The Gong Show, Hollywood Squares and Match Game. He was also the subject of a 2016 documentary, Rip Rip Hooray!