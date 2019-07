Rip Torn

The celebrated actor died at age 88 in his Lakeville, Connecticut, home, on July 9 with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Angelica Page and Katie Torn beside him. The Oscar-nominated star won his first Primetime Emmy Award in 1996 for his role as Artie on The Larry Sanders Show. He also appeared in various films, such as Dodgeball and Men in Black, and television shows, including 30 Rock and Will & Grace, during his decades-long career.