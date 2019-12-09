Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

RIP

Ron Leibman Dead 'Friends' Actor Who Played Rachel's Dad Dies at 82
Ron Leibman attends Arthur Miller: One Night 100 Years Benefit in New York City on January 25, 2016. Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock
Ron Leibman

The Friends actor died in New York City on December 6 after suffering from pneumonia. He was 82.

