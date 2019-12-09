RIP Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost By Us Weekly Staff December 8, 2019 Ron Leibman attends Arthur Miller: One Night 100 Years Benefit in New York City on January 25, 2016. Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock 130 131 / 130 Ron Leibman The Friends actor died in New York City on December 6 after suffering from pneumonia. He was 82. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News