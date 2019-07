Russi Taylor

The actress best known for voicing Minnie Mouse died in Glendale, California, on July 26, at the age of 75. “Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor,” Walt Disney Company chairman and chief executive officer Bob Eiger said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world — a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere.”