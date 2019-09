Suzanne Whang

The 56-year-old actress and TV personality, who hosted House Hunters and House Hunters International for more than a decade, died after a 13-year battle with breast cancer on September 19. “Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity,” Jeff Vezain, her partner, wrote on Facebook. “She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend, mentor and advocate.”