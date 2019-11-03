Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Walter Mercado

The Puerto Rican astrologer known for his over-the-top televised readings of horoscopes died in San Juan on November 2. He was 87. Mercado, whose readings were featured in the final segment of the Spanish news show Primer Impacto, always ended his appearances by blowing a kiss and saying, “Above all, much, much, much love.” According to an exhibition at the HistoryMiami museum earlier this year, his appearances reached 120 million Latino viewers a day for more than 30 years.