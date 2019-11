William Wintersole

The soap opera star died on November 5 at age 88 due to complications from cancer. He was best known for his roles as Mitchell Sherman on The Young and the Restless from 1986 to 2011 and Ted Ballantine on General Hospital in the 1980s. “As a Hollywood actor for 60 years, he touched many ppls lives. I did EVERYTHING I could for him..and that brings me peace. But alas…I miss him so. One love,” Wintersole’s daughter Tiffany Harmon wrote in a statement on Facebook.