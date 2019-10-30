Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Willie Brown

The NFL Hall of Famer died at the age of 78, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed on October 22. The former Oakland Raiders defensive back played 16 seasons in the American Football League and the NFL. The Raiders said in a statement that “his legendary performance on the field changed the way the cornerback position was played and his valued guidance as a coach, mentor and administrator permeated the organization and touched countless individuals both on and off the field. Willie’s loss will leave a tremendous void, but his leadership and presence will always be a major part of the Raiders Family.”