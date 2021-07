Demi Lovato

Former Disney star Lovato, who was hospitalized after a drug overdose in July 2018, spoke about their addictions as far back as December 2013. “I couldn’t go 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine, and I would bring it on airplanes,” Lovato told Access Hollywood. “I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep, and I would do it right there.”