Billy Crystal

The When Harry Met Sally star detailed a recent drug-filled doctor’s visit during an August 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After explaining that he stopped at a cannabis shop and took four edible gummies ahead of his MRI appointment — he was experiencing hip pain and was worried about being claustrophobic during the exam — Crystal noted that things got weird quick.

“I have headsets on. They give you this thing to squeeze in case you get into trouble. About a half-hour in, I got really hungry. So, I squeeze the thing and he goes, ‘Are you OK, Mr. Crystal?’ And I go, ‘Is there a Taco Bell nearby?’” the actor recalled. “40 minutes in, I squeeze it again and [say], ‘I’m thinking Postmates may deliver. I’m thinking gumbo or Nutella French toast. Something like that.’”