Mena Suvari

In July 2021, the actress released The Great Peace, a memoir about her struggles through the years. In the book, she detailed her battle with drug addiction after being raped. “I took drugs to numb myself from the pain,” the American Beauty star wrote. “Alcohol. Pot. Coke. Crystal meth. Acid. Ecstasy. Mushrooms. Mescaline. It was my way of detaching from the hell of my existence — and surviving.”