Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Alexia Echevarria and Todd Nepola

The Real Housewives of Miami alum confirmed her engagement to the real estate investor and developer on December 15, sharing a photo of them about to kiss as she showed off her engagement ring. “I SAID YES,” she captioned the shot. Echevarria and her new fiancé went Instagram official in early 2018, with the former Bravo star declaring in a Valentine’s Day post that he is “my friend, my partner, my heart, my rock, the love of my life!” She was previously married to Herman Echevarria. They split in 2015 and he died in September the following year.