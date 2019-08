Ben Zorn and Stacy Santilena

The Bachelorette alum announced on August 25 that he was engaged to his girlfriend of two years. The personal trainer, who also appeared on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, posted two photos from his proposal at Lake Tahoe, California, and wrote, “You are my best friend and I’m so lucky I get to call you mine! I couldn’t be more excited to spend my future with you.”