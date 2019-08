Cassie and Alex Fine

The singer and personal trainer took the next step in their whirlwind romance when they got engaged on August 24. The couple revealed the news on Instagram on August 27, where they showed the elaborate Cowboy-themed proposal Fine orchestrated. The duo’s engagement comes two months after they shared that they were expecting a baby girl in June. Before finding love with the bull rider, Cassie dated Sean “Diddy” Combs on-and-off for 11 years.