Clayton Snyder and Allegra Edwards

The Lizzie McGuire alum proposed to the actress on Thanksgiving after 10 years together. “2009•2019 Dear Allegra. Some things never change. Except, a lot changed, and then it got very similar, but very different, but better, and now, your finger’s a bit heavier,” he wrote on Instagram. “And not just because of all the pecan pie. What a Thanksgiving. I love your laugh. I love your heart. I love your family. I love you. Looking forward to wifing you.”