Daniel Lissing and Nadia

The When Calls the Heart alum announced he and his girlfriend, Nadia, were engaged in an Instagram post on October 23, 2019. “Happy news to share… I get to marry the love of my life,” he captioned a photo of the couple kissing with his fiancée’s engagement ring on display. Nadia gave a close-up look of the ring in her own Instagram post writing, “Couldn’t imagine spending my life with anyone else.”