Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Jon Francetic and Jessica Griffin

The Married at First Sight star announced his engagement to the show’s psychologist on April 14. “I just love how happy she looks,” Francetic captioned a photo of the pair smiling as they showed off her engagement ring. “Oh, and we got engaged at the Grand Canyon yesterday! And now @dr.jessicagriffin is mine foreverrrr #shesmine #nervouswreck.” The couple met when Francetic appeared on season 6 of the Lifetime show in 2018 with then-wife Molly Duff and began dating eight months after he and Duff split.