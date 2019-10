Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan

The country singer proposed to his longtime girlfriend during his Nashville concert at the Ryman Auditorium on October 2. The audience gave the couple a standing ovation after Duncan said yes. “My man!” Dierks Bentley captioned an Instagram photo of the sweet moment. “@jonpardipics crushing the @theryman stage and crushing life… so proud of you pal. Killer show with my all time fav encore. Congrats to you and @summerfawn_duncan.”