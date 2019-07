Katie Rost and Jesse

On July 26, the Real Housewives of Potomac star revealed that her boyfriend, Jesse, proposed to her with a stunning heirloom ring. She shared a close-up solo snap of the engagement diamond on Instagram, captioning the post: “I said yes. We are engaged! Jesse’s mom loves this ring. I am proud to wear it.” News of her engagement received well wishes from many, including her costar Monique Samuels, who commented, “Wow! Congrats girlie!”