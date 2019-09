Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch

The former Bachelor in Paradise costars announced their engagement, which took place on August 28, on September 3. “Wonder if I’ll ever stop smiling? Probably not,” Loch wrote via Instagram, with photos taken by Ally + Nicholas Photography. “In this together, forever.” The pair first met on season 5 of the summer spinoff, but they broke up by the season’s end. After they reconciled, Loch moved to Canada to be with Wendt.