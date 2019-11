Manny Jacinto and Dianne Doan

The Good Place star announced his engagement to the actress while attending the Vulture Festival on November 9. “I was toying when to pop the question for a long time,” he said. “I looked at the Janet/Jason relationship, and there’s a sentence that Jason says to Chidi about relationships and it hit me pretty hard. I thought it was a sign that I needed to do it, and a week later I popped the question.”