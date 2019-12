Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The basketball pro proposed to his girlfriend on Christmas morning. “Merry Christmas…. @keonnanecole Said Yes 💍!!!!!” Young, who shares three kids with Green, wrote alongside video of the engagement via Instagram. “Aye Christmas to remember for the young family @lilswaggy1 @navibaby_ and Nyce’s it’s ova for Swaggy 😂😂😂😂.”