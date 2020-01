Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail

Us confirmed on December 30 that the Oscar nominee is engaged to the Hamilton director and expecting a baby with him. The pair worked together on FX’s Fosse/Verdon, which he directed and produced earlier this year. Williams was married for less than a year to Phil Elverum, splitting in April 2019. She has a daughter, Matilda, from a previous relationship with her former Brokeback Mountain costar the late Heath Ledger.