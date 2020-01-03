Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

The Total Bellas star and her former Dancing With the Stars partner announced their engagement in January 2020, two months after he popped the question. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” she wrote via Instagram. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!” Us broke the news in January 2019 that the couple were dating following her split from John Cena.