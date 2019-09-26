Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The princess’ parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, announced on September 26 that she got engaged to the property tycoon in Italy. Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi are set to marry in 2020. “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in a statement. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”