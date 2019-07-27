Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

The Modern Family star and the Bachelorette alum announced their engagement on Instagram on July 16, with Hyland posting a series of pics of Adams’ beachside proposal. “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” she wrote, quoting the 1995 film It Takes Two. Adams shared a video, captioning it with a reference to Johnny Cash and June Carter: “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever.” Us Weekly broke the news in October 2017 that the Bachelor in Paradise bartender and Hyland were dating. They moved in together in July 2018, with a source telling Us that they were “extremely serious.”