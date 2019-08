Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

The WWE stars took to social media to share the news of their engagement on August 22. “Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins,” Lynch, a four-time champion, captioned the Instagram update. The couple publicized their relationship in May 2019, when Rollins shared a sweet Instagram post of the pair embracing each other in a warm kiss.