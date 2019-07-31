Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark

The Vanderpump Rules star confirmed her engagement on July 31, sharing a photo with her now-fiancé while showing off her diamond ring. “OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle,” she captioned the pic that showed her holding Clark’s hand. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in February 2018 that the pair were dating. In June, the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host dished on her new romance, telling Us, “I feel really lucky right now. I haven’t had a relationship like this. I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive and the fact that this was his idea.”