Amber Riley and Desean Black

The Glee alum announced her engagement to the entrepreneur on November 24, writing via Instagram, “There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! ‘What God has joined together, let no man separate.’ #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove.”